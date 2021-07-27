Free plant swap to be held in Grass Valley library backyard
The Grass Valley Library is holding a plant swap on Friday, July 30, in the backyard. The community is encouraged to drop off a plant to the front desk of the library Monday through Thursday of this week during open hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You will receive one ticket in exchange for one plant. Then, on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., bring your ticket to the backyard and exchange it for a brand new plant to take home.
For more information, visit the Events Calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-273-4117.
