Free outdoor Medicare info sessions in Nevada City

A trio of local, independent agents have added dates for socially distanced informational sessions on Medicare on the lawn of Sierra Commons, located at 792 Searls Ave in Nevada City. Anyone interested in Medicare is invited to any of the next three Monday appointments, set for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, Nov. 2, or Nov. 9.

A big topic will be how to spend wisely on Medicare supplements — the private insurance plans that fill in the gaps left by traditional Medicare. The levels are named by a letter — with the F, G, and N plans getting the most attention.

Folks who attend will receive individualized price quotes for three or more different insurance options, plus written summaries of the plans. Agents will show how to weigh your monthly premium versus paying small deductibles and copays attached to the mid-priced options. COVID-safe prepacked snacks and drinks will be available.

Fall is also the only time to review the Medicare part D drug plan. For many, the math can be daunting, but agents will explain how to use the Medicare.gov website’s calculator to put in individual prescriptions and personal zip code, but no other personal information. Applicants can then see full details on the lowest-cost way to get those items, choosing from over 30 plans available.

For questions, or to arrange a different time to meet in a safe outdoor space, call Matthew Osypowski at 530-277-8735 (voice or text); Grayson Davenport at 530-575-7099 (voice or text); or David Unterman at 530-272-4650. To accommodate persons with special needs at meetings, call 530-263-3297 (TTY 530-263-3297). To email, contact Unterman at David@bestpolicyhealth.com. There will be no pressure or obligation to sign up for anything, although agents will be on hand with information and applications.