Free LINK+ service available at Nevada County Community Library

Have your tried to borrow a book from the library but it wasn’t available? Nevada County Community Library patrons now have access to LINK+, a free resource-sharing consortium, to browse and borrow more than 11 million books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks from over 60 participating public and academic libraries.

There are no forms to fill out and no charge to request or borrow LINK+ materials. Library patrons simply search for a desired title in the Nevada County Community Library catalog at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/290/library and, if the title is not available, select the link to LINK+ found on our website to find other participating libraries that have the item available. Library patrons may then enter their Nevada County Community Library account, choose the desired delivery branch and hit ‘Submit.’

Delivery of items may take seven to 10 business days and patrons will be notified when they are ready for pick-up. Library cardholders have ten days to pick up books and five days to pick up media items from the hold shelf at the library. Books and audiobooks can be checked out for 21 days with one renewal, while DVDs and music CDs can be checked out for seven days with no renewals. All LINK+ items must be returned in person to the library and it is recommended that you deliver the items to the circulation desk rather than the book drop. The overdue fine for LINK+ items is $1 per day, per item and the replacement cost for lost or damaged items is up to $115.

If you have any questions regarding this new free service, please contact your local Nevada County Community Library. For more information, visit https://www.mynevadacounty.com/2911/FAQ or call 530-265-7078.