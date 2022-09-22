Free lecture to discuss collective consciousness

Albert Einstein said, “No problem is ever solved at the same level of consciousness that created it.” How can humanity grow and evolve into a higher level of consciousness that guides us toward solutions to the many problems we face? One way is to develop a relationship with Collective Intelligence. By doing so, we not only improve our own, individual lives, but we deposit positive, high vibration wisdom into humanity’s Collective Unconscious to influence all humans in positive ways. As each of us raises his/her own level of consciousness, we assist others in raising their own. Raising one’s own vibration, raises the consciousness of collective humanity.

The concept of Collective Intelligence is related to, but not the same as, the Collective Unconscious first identified by Carl Jung. All of humanity contributes to the Collective Unconscious, depositing all manner of fears, anxieties, lies and untruths in addition to more positive contributions such as new inventions, perspectives, and creative ideas. As its name implies, the Collective Unconscious impacts our beliefs, state of mind, energy, and decisions without our being aware of its influence. In contrast, we interact with Collective Intelligence consciously. Collective Intelligence is the repository of wisdom, benevolent understanding, and Truth that is available to each of us at any moment. Developing a relationship with Collective Intelligence facilitates access to it. Consciously connecting to Collective Intelligence inspires solutions that bring beauty, peace, harmony and well-being for all concerned.

Jeddah Mali, internationally known spiritual teacher, will introduce and develop these ideas in a free lecture on Friday, October 14 at 7p.m. at Unity in the Gold Country Spiritual Center. A 2-day workshop/retreat follows on October 15-16 where we will grow our understanding of the role and workings of Collective Intelligence, experience the Universal Self, and map our individual conscious evolution.

Most of us agree that humanity needs a course correction. If we continue in the direction we are heading, we face more violence, hardship, and chaos. Collective Intelligence is awaiting your attention. We can find the path to a world that works for all.