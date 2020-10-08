Free groceries for western Nevada County seniors
Free groceries for seniors in need will be available for pick-up from noon to 1 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Gold Country Senior Services, located at 841 Old Tunnel Rd. in Grass Valley. Groceries, which will be distributed via drive-thru in the parking lot, will be handed out on a first-come-first-served basis. Gold Country Senior Services, Inc. provides essential programs that meet the basic needs of seniors living in Western Nevada County. Their goal is to ensure that older adults have nutritional meals, warm homes, social interaction and a greater sense of security. For more information, call 530-273-4961.
