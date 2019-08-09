Free groceries available today in Grass Valley

Free emergency groceries for individuals and families in need are available from 10 a.m. to noon today at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley. United Way of Nevada County and Interfaith Food Ministry distribute nutritious supplemental groceries on the second Saturday of each month. This upcoming week is a busy one, with the fair and school starting soon; however, organizers are eager to remind those families in need that emergency groceries will still be distributed today.

The program was formed two years ago for working individuals who need help putting food on their table, but are unable to pick up food at local food distributions during the workweek. The program has grown to encompass a larger population, including anyone who needs food but is unable to make it to the food distributions Monday through Friday. So far, over 5,200 bags of food, including fresh fruit and produce, have been given to more than 2,345 people in need. United Way’s partner agency, Interfaith Food Ministry, distributes food from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. In addition, the Food Bank of Nevada County provides food at five locations throughout the month.

United Way of Nevada County strives to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care. Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. They feed the hungry, helping to sustain good health and human dignity. For more information contact United Way at 530-274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org.