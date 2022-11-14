Free green waste drop off event today

FILE — Grass Valley’s Matt Sinclair utilizes a pitchfork to help pull dry leaves and needles from the back of his pickup truck during a free, storm-related green waste drop off event in this March 2022 file photo.



Nevada County residents can drop off green waste for free at the McCourtney Road Transfer Station today, Tuesday Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a press release from Nevada County Waste Management.

“In recognition of recent collection delays, (Waste Management) is offering Nevada County residents free disposal of yard waste at the McCourtney Road Transfer Station,” the release stated.

Acceptable items include tree and plant trimmings, dead plants, weeds, leaves, branches, etc. Items that will not be accepted include tree stumps, root balls and items no longer than 4 feet and 18 inches in diameter.

The event is for Nevada County residents only, the release stated.