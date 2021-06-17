Free dementia support group
Cascades of Grass Valley, an independent, assisted living and memory care community located at 415 Sierra College Drive, is hosting a Coffee and Conversation Support Group for friends and family members of loved ones living with dementia. This support group will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month, either virtually via Zoom or in-person.
During this support group, attendees will get a chance to share their stories, successes and concerns while learning a variety of coping tips and care solutions from other caregivers and professionals.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Brianna Phillips by calling 530-272-8002. After reserving your space for the virtual session, you will receive log-in information. If joining in-person, masks will be required and refreshments will be served.
Founded by four partners with extensive experience in senior living, Cascade Living Group is dedicated to providing high-quality senior living and care communities throughout the western United States. Cascade Living Group currently owns, operates and is in the process of developing senior housing communities that offer a broad range of senior living options including active, adult independent living and assisted living, as well as integrated Alzheimer’s and memory care communities.
