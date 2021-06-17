Free dementia support group

Cascades of Grass Valley, an independent, assisted living and memory care community located at 415 Sierra College Drive, is hosting a Coffee and Conversation Support Group for friends and family members of loved ones living with dementia. This support group will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month, either virtually via Zoom or in-person.

During this support group, attendees will get a chance to share their stories, successes and concerns while learning a variety of coping tips and care solutions from other caregivers and professionals.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Brianna Phillips by calling 530-272-8002. After reserving your space for the virtual session, you will receive log-in information. If joining in-person, masks will be required and refreshments will be served.

