Free dementia support group

Cascades of Grass Valley, an independent, assisted living and memory care community located at 415 Sierra College Drive, is hosting a Coffee and Conversation Support Group for friends and family members of loved ones living with dementia. This support group will be held on the fourth Thursday of each month from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., either virtually via Zoom or in-person at Cascades of Grass Valley.

During this support group, attendees will get a chance to share their stories, successes and concerns while learning a variety of coping tips and care solutions from other caregivers and professionals. For more information or to RSVP, contact Brianna Phillips at 530-272-8002. After reserving your space for the virtual session, you will receive login information. If joining in-person, masks will be required and refreshments will be served. Founded by four partners with extensive experience in senior living, Cascade Living Group is dedicated to providing high-quality senior living and care communities throughout the western United States.