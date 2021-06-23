Free community supper
The Last Friday Supper, a free monthly community meal, is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Grass Valley United Methodist Church. All are welcome, first come, first served. The meal will be a free to-go boxed dinner consisting of of pasties (meat pies), a fresh green salad and homemade chocolate chip cookies. Diners can walk up or drive through the parking lot at the church, located at 236 S. Church St. in Grass Valley (masks and social distancing requested).
