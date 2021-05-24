Free community meal Friday
The Last Friday Supper will be held on May 28 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. A delicious, free, to-go dinner of Chinese chicken salad, fried rice and cake for dessert will be served. The boxed dinners are served drive-thru or walk-up in the Grass Valley United Methodist Church Parking Lot at 236 S. Church St, Grass Valley. Face masks and social distancing are required. First come, first served. All are welcome.
