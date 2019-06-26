Free community barbecue Friday in Grass Valley

The Last Friday Supper volunteers will be preparing a barbecue for the community, which will be served to the guests by a local scout troop. The event will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on June 28 in the community hall at the United Methodist Church in downtown Grass Valley. The menu will include barbecued hamburgers and hot dogs with all the fixings, including lettuce, onions, tomatoes, homemade potato salad and a special “Aloha” cake for dessert. Beverages to include coffee, milk and lemonade. This event is sponsored by faith-based organizations, businesses and individuals. All are invited to attend.