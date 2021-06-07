Free clothing exchange for 4-H and FFA families
Soroptimist International of Grass Valley is sponsoring “The White Barn Project,” a free clothing exchange for 4-H and FFA families. Distribution day will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 15 at Ponderosa Hall at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Families can find white shirts and pants, boots and belts for their 4-H and FFA students free of charge. Those who have clothing that is no longer needed can donate items at the following locations: Hay Barn, Riebe’s Auto Parts on Idaho Maryland Rd., Great Clips, Simply Country Feed and Supply, and True Value Fence and Ranch Supply in Penn Valley. The group also will be available at the Nevada County Fair to loan hats, ties and clothing in the event of a clothing emergency. Visit The White Barn Project on Facebook for more information. Those interested in helping women and children of Nevada County and women and girls internationally, are encouraged to visit Soroptimist International of Grass Valley’s website at http://www.sigv.org.
