Free class to discuss preparing for disaster

Connecting Point hosts a variety of free workshops and classes each month focused on health, wellness, and caregiving.

Disaster can strike without warning. Learn how to make a plan to protect yourself, your family, and your property during natural and man-made disasters. Our new workshop, “Ready, Set, Safe: Preparing for Disaster” will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. This training will be presented as a hybrid model; in-person at the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way in Nevada City, as well as online via Zoom. This class will cover different types of disasters, key elements of a disaster, understanding the hazards in your community, and how to develop your disaster plan.

Participants joining online will need an audio and video capable device with internet connection to participate.

For a complete listing of Connecting Point trainings and workshops, visit connectingpoint.org/events. For more information or to register for classes, call 530-274-5601.