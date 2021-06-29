Fourth of July fireworks over Grass Valley
Fourth of July holiday fireworks, put on by the City of Grass Valley, are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. on July 4. The display will be visible from many locations within the city, say organizers, if onlookers look toward the sky over the intersection of Highway 49 and the Dorsey Drive overpass. Sponsors who made the fireworks show possible include: Hills Flat Lumber Co.; Waste Management; Cranmer Engineering Inc.; A&A Air Conditioning; Dokimos Pharmacies; C&D Contractors; Tru-Line Builders; Peters’ Drilling & Pump Service; Miwall Corporation; Economy Pest Control; Mike Bratton State Farm Insurance; Stucki Jewelers; New York Life, Kyle Smith Agent and the Nevada County Association of Realtors.
