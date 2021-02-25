Forum tonight to discuss recent shooting
The Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County invites concerned citizens to a virtual community forum today to discuss the recent killing of a mentally challenged and homeless young mother in front of her children. The forum will also discuss the growing threat of racism in the county and the possibility of creating a Citizens Oversight Committee to local law enforcement practices. The event takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today. Email to ncpeaceandjustice@gmail.com to receive an email invitation to the online event by late afternoon today.
Gas cards available for patient appointments at Sierra Family Health Center
Sierra Family Health Center recently received a $15,000 grant from Dignity Health to help provide needed assistance to current patients seeking dental, behavioral health, chiropractic, and medical services at the center’s two care sites.