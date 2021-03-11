Food distribution set for Saturday
United Way of Nevada County in conjunction with Interfaith Food Ministry will hold a free food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon on March 13 at Interfaith Food Ministry, located at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley.
Due to challenges associated with COVID-19, the need for food distribution services has increased exponentially. United Way of Nevada County has served the area for over 38 years and currently supports two food distribution programs, Food Access Saturday and High School Food Pantry, in partnership with Interfaith Faith Ministry.
Food Access Saturday is held on the second Saturday of every month. Social distancing and COVID-19 safety practices will be in place, as the event is held as a drive-thru distribution. Anyone who could benefit from the service is invited to attend.
“Our community is incredibly supportive of Food Access Saturday,” said Deborah Lewis, interim executive director of United Way of Nevada County. “Supporting families, students, seniors, and those unable to access programs during the week continues to be a priority and can serve as financial support for those experiencing financial difficulties.”
Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in our community and strives to help the hungry while maintaining each individual’s confidentiality and integrity. An additional food pantry service takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Nevada Union High School. For more information please contact United Way of Nevada County at (530) 274-8111.
