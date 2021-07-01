Food bank receives a boost from Nevada City Rotarians

Sophie Larsen and Grayson Carlile of Starbright Acres Family Farm.



Local farms across Western Nevada County are moving into the height of the fresh summer produce growing season. Thanks to a matching grant from Rotary District 5190, the Rotary Club of Nevada City has provided 1,100 servings of fresh vegetables to the Food Bank of Nevada County. A variety of fresh produce was purchased from three local farms including First Rain Farm (Nevada City), Starbright Acres Family Farm (Grass Valley) and Feeding Crane Farm (Penn Valley).

The farm fresh organic produce is being distributed in food boxes that are delivered to family homes and seniors each week as well as in bag lunches for children. Each box of food is designed to provide a healthy balance of supplemental food for a week including substantial protein, grains, vegetables, and fruit.

During the summer months when school is not in session, many local children do not have access to regular meals provided through school lunch programs. The Food Bank delivers children’s lunches to numerous drop off points around the county including apartment complexes and each of the local libraries throughout the summer.

Nevada City Rotary and the Food Bank are especially pleased to be able to also support our local farmers in providing fresh organic vegetables to children, families, and seniors. Teams of Rotarians volunteered to pack food boxes for home delivery to local families and brown bag lunches for our children.

“We are grateful to the Nevada City Rotary who heard our plea for help during our most critical time of need. It is because of their true compassion for the people of Nevada County and their will to go beyond traditional donations that many families and children were able to receive wholesome vegetables during the past year,” said Executive Director Nicole McNeely. “We are honored to be working together and hope that we can continue to combat food insecurity in Nevada County with partners as wonderful as the Nevada City Rotary.”

Because of the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many families in our community continue to face a daily food crisis. In a multi-phased project, Nevada City Rotary has supported requests from the Food Bank of Nevada County to help meet the immediate urgent food insufficiency in our County. For more information on how you can support our community, visit Food Bank of Nevada County at https://foodbankofnc.org/ .