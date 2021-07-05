Food access Saturday: United Way of Nevada County partners with Interfaith Food Ministry to host a food distribution

United Way of Nevada County will host Food Access Saturday in partnership with Interfaith Food Ministry from 10 a.m. to noon on July 10 at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley.

Food Access Saturday, a free grocery distribution program, is held on the second Saturday of every month. Anyone who could benefit from the service is invited to attend.

“As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, UWNC will be working with our community partners to create programs and support systems for Nevada County families,“ said Deborah Lewis, interim executive director of United Way of Northern California. ”As a community, we need to support our workforce. In its fifth year, Food Access Saturday is a program created to increase financial stability by offering supplemental groceries to any resident that finds themselves struggling to pay a bill.”

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Nevada County. It aims to help the hungry while maintaining each individual’s confidentiality and integrity. United Way of Nevada County supports our community through increased access to healthcare, financial stability, educational opportunities, and community support. For more information, please contact United Way of Nevada County at 530-274-8111.