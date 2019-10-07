Food Access Saturday returns this week in Nevada County

According to a United Way of California report, 35% of households in Nevada County are struggling to get by. Food Access Saturday may be able to help.

The program was formed two years ago for working individuals who need help putting food on their table, but are unable to pick up food at local food distributions during the workweek.

The program has grown to encompass a larger population, including anyone who needs food but is unable to make it to the food distributions Monday through Friday. So far, over 5,700 bags of food, including fresh fruit and produce, have been given to more than 2,600 people in need. United Way partner agency, Interfaith Food Ministry, distributes food Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and the Food Bank of Nevada County provides food at five locations throughout the month.

United Way of Nevada County strives to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care. Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. They feed the hungry, helping to sustain good health and human dignity.

Food Access Saturday distributions take place at 440 Henderson St., in Grass Valley, from 10 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of each month. For more information contact United Way at 274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org.