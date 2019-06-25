Film exposes health hazards of Teflon

Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County will host a screening of the film, “The Devil We Know,” a 2018 investigative documentary film regarding allegations of health hazards from Teflon, and the DuPont corporation’s alleged role in dumping a toxic chemical into the local water supply in West Virginia. The film’s investigation found that this chemical is now found in the blood of 99.7% of Americans. The film premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

The director, Stephanie Soechtig, has also produced similar documentary exposés including “Tapped” (2009), about the pollution caused by bottled water; “Fed Up” (2014), dealing with the obesity-promoting food industry; and “Under the Gun” (2016), about the gun lobby. “The Devil We Know” will be shown at 7 p.m. on June 28 at the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way in Nevada City. There will be a discussion following the film and a $10 suggested donation, which includes tea and organic popcorn. For more information, email ncpeaceandjustice@gmail.com, or visit the Peace & Justice Center’s Facebook page.

Support of these films keeps the Peace Center’s insurance paid and helps fund various projects, including Peace Recruiters in the high schools, peace marches, and helping to raise awareness of immigration issues. The Peace Center has sent more than $4,000 to the border this year.

Source: Lorraine Reich