Film about Idaho Maryland Mine to screen Thursday
A local film, “Rise Beyond Gold,” about the proposal to re-open Idaho Maryland Mine in Nevada County will be screened at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25. The online event will feature a panel discussion that includes characters and crew from the film. There will be an opportunity for an audience Q & A session. The Community Environmental Advocates Foundation is hosting the event, which can be attended via Zoom.
To attend, register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oaCo3c8iSqOsIbyr0tInCg.
Rise Beyond Gold tells the story of a community facing a junior mining corporation that wants to take the gold from under their property and leave a toxic legacy behind. The 13-minute film explores the environmental and social impacts the mine would cause. Rise Beyond Gold also raises critical questions for the world at large. Why do we desire gold, and considering the consequences, is it worth it?
A panel discussion will be moderated by Greg Thrush, community organizer at The Sierra Fund. Panelists include: Jennifer Ekstrom, filmmaker, Catalyst Communication Services; Menkin Nelson, film producer, Rise Beyond Gold; Ralph Silberstein, Community Environmental Advocates Foundation; Carrie Monohan, program director, The Sierra Fund; Christy Hubbard, impacted homeowner.
Created by Catalyst Communication Services, the film premiered at the flag ship Wild & Scenic Film Festival in January of 2021. After Thursday’s program, the film will continue to be available for online viewing at no cost at Catalyst Communication Services at https://catalystcommunication.org. For more information, visit https://www.minewatchnc.org.
