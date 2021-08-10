 Fairgrounds memorial site honors longtime supporter | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Fairgrounds memorial site honors longtime supporter

Community Community |

Submitted by Debora Totoonchie

 

Nevada County Fairgrounds and Nevada County Farm Bureau dedicated this memorial in memory of Karen Warnke Sullivan, who was a long-time supporter of the Nevada County Fair, Farm Bureau, 4-H, FFA, Ag Producers, Nevada County Ag Youth Boosters, Placer County Cattle Women’s Association, as well as other youth and agriculture programs. The memorial stone was donated by Bill Gassaway. The plaque was donated by friends of Karen Sullivan and was installed by David Gallino of the Nevada County Farm Bureau. Thank you to the Nevada County Fairgrounds for this beautiful space in memory of Karen,” said friend Debora Totoonchie. “May those who pass by this memorial as the years go by remember Karen Sullivan fondly. She is greatly missed by her family, her friends and the community.”

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more