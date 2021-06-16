Fairgrounds is hiring for 2021 County Fair

The Nevada County Fairgrounds is hiring. Those interested in working at the 2021 Nevada County Fair, are encouraged to attend the Nevada County Fair Job Fair from 3 to 6 p.m. on June 21 in Main Street Center at Gate 1 at the Fairgrounds.

Staff will be at the event to accept applications and conduct interviews for all departments. Available jobs include gate cashiers, ticket monitors, “red shirt” patrols, exhibit crew, ice crew, clean-up crew and parking crew.

Staff members say working during the fair is fast-paced, rewarding and fun. A list of job descriptions and the application are posted at http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com . Please bring a completed application with you to the Job Fair, though applications will also be available to complete on-site. The 2021 Nevada County Fair will be August 11 through 15. For information, call 530-273-6217 or visit NevadaCountyFair.com.