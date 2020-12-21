Fairgrounds Foundation makes $100,000 donation

The Nevada County Fairgrounds Foundation made a generous donation of $100,000 to the Nevada County Fairgrounds and will begin a membership drive for 2021 to continue raising much-needed funds for the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

The donation comes during a year when COVID-19 restrictions on events and gatherings have financially devastated the Nevada County Fairgrounds. With the cancellation of the annual Fair, the Draft Horse Classic, Country Christmas Faire, music festivals and more than a hundred events on the grounds, revenue at the Fairgrounds has been severely impacted.

The Nevada County Fairgrounds Foundation was established in 2005 to fulfill the mission of “building a better Nevada County Fairgrounds through fundraising and contributions to the Fairgrounds.”

“We are pleased to be able to support our community fairgrounds in such a significant way,” said Robin Hauck, president of the Fairgrounds Foundation. “The donation represents many hundreds of hours of volunteer labor by the board and member volunteers, all of whom work tirelessly on behalf of the Fairgrounds. We are also extremely thankful to the community and individuals for their donations and fundraising efforts, and their generosity, kindness and creativity to raise funds to preserve one of Nevada County’s most treasured assets.”

Given that this substantial donation has almost depleted the foundation’s reserves, organizers are now asking the community to support the Fairgrounds and the Fairgrounds Foundation by helping reach the goal of 1,000 memberships in 2021.

“Please consider becoming a member today, said Patrick Eidman, CEO of the Nevada County Fairgrounds. ”Every new membership is an investment in ensuring the survival and viability of the Fairgrounds for future generations.“

To become a member of the Nevada County Fairgrounds Foundation or to make a donation, visit http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com/Foundation.