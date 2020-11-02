Fairgrounds begins search for 2021 fair slogan

Given the unprecedented year of 2020, and in hopeful anticipation of the 2021 Fair, the Nevada County Fair theme for 2021 is all about optimism, resiliency, and coming together as a community. To find the perfect slogan for the 2021 Fair, the Fairgrounds is offering a slogan contest. Do you have an idea for a catchy or fun slogan that captures the spirit of the 2021 Fair theme? If so, submit it.

Visit the Fairgrounds website at http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com to submit a slogan. Submissions must be five words or less and trademarked slogans will not be considered. The contest is open to Nevada County residents only and runs through November 27, 2020. No phone entries will be accepted. The winner of the slogan selected will receive a 2021 Nevada County Fair package that includes two free admission tickets for each day of the Fair, a five-day parking pass for the Fair, and ride coupons.

Each year, the Fair slogan appears on advertisements, posters, banners and social media, and is used to inspire special contests, exhibit categories, and decorations for the Fair.

The 2021 Nevada County Fair is scheduled for August 11 through 15. For a complete list of contest rules and information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com or call 530-273-6217.