Explore the art and science of Walter Russell through the Nevada County Community Library

On Wednesday, May 19, at 1 p.m., the Nevada County Community Library will host an online interview with Jim Porter, operations manager of the Walter Russell Museum in Waynesboro, Virginia.

Walter Russell was a successful children’s portrait painter, builder, and sculptor in New York City at the turn of the twentieth century. Co-founder of the University of Science and Philosophy, Russell was associated with the New Thought Movement and the Science of Man, and was a friend of Nikola Tesla and Mark Twain. On the 150th anniversary of Russell’s birth, Porter will talk about Russell’s remarkable life and the art and science pieces on display at the Walter Russell Museum.

This unique program will be available for free online via Zoom. More information and a link to the event can be found on the Library Events Calendar at https://madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup/calendar .

Source: Nevada County Community Library