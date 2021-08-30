ERC hosts community Zoom meeting
A Zoom meeting of the Board of Directors of Nevada County Economic Resource Council is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. on September 2. There will be a presentation by the City of Grass Valley, along with an update on Broadband Legislation.
Join the Zoom meeting at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83567891410?pwd=VmN3Nzd0TEJ0QUg3T095eEVCSFd1QT09
Meeting ID: 835 6789 1410
Passcode: 301322
Community members are encouraged to become involved, visit the website, attend monthly board meetings and participate in ERC and NC Tech Connection events. For more information, visit https://ncerc.org or call 530-274-8455.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User