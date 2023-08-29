The Nevada County Community Foundation (NCCF) proudly announces its commitment to spearheading innovative projects that catalyze positive change, economic sustainability, and community self-sufficiency. With a steadfast dedication to addressing pressing challenges, NCCF is set to revolutionize Nevada County through three flagship initiatives that underscore its mission to empower and uplift the community.
Mission for Positive Change
NCCF’s mission is to foster economic sustainability, efficiency, and self-sufficiency within the Nevada County community. By delivering impactful initiatives that directly address local challenges, NCCF is charting a course toward a brighter future for all residents.
Flagship Projects: A Glimpse into the Future
Solar Empowerment Program: NCCF is at the forefront of the transition to a cleaner, resilient energy future. The Solar Empowerment Program aims to empower Nevada County residents with cutting-edge solar energy solutions and battery backups. Homeowners registering their properties gain access to state-of-the-art solar systems that not only reduce reliance on non-renewable sources but also ensure continuous power during outages. Participation involves opting out of the PG&E net metering program, promoting local energy production and bolstering county energy independence. By establishing a decentralized power grid, NCCF aims to reduce community impact on disadvantaged regions, stabilize energy needs and fortify the local market.
Affordable Housing Advancement: NCCF recognizes the critical role of secure, affordable housing in nurturing thriving communities. The Affordable Housing Advancement project responds to the housing crisis by developing 300 units of affordable housing. Operating the facilities at the cost of maintenance, NCCF eliminates factors such as return on investment, taxes, and profit, making comfortable affordable living spaces attainable. This endeavor not only provides shelter but also lays a foundation for economic growth and stability within the county.
Sustainable Urban Agriculture: Ensuring food security and sustainable practices are paramount to community resilience. NCCF’s Sustainable Urban Agriculture project centers on an indoor vertical farm designed to produce nutrient-rich, locally-grown food to feed approximately 300,000 individuals annually. This innovative approach minimizes the environmental footprint associated with traditional agriculture while enabling year-round food production. Through advanced technologies, NCCF aims to enhance resident well-being and reduce ecological impact.
Nurturing Community Transformation
At NCCF, our unwavering commitment is to make a lasting, positive impact on the local level. Through our flagship projects and collaborative efforts, we are pioneering a functional and replicable model of economics, immune to market volatility. Together, we’re crafting a future that empowers individuals, uplifts families, and bolsters our local community. Recent events underscore the fragility of current operational models, and NCCF’s visionary approach to economics stands as the solution. As we launch our projects in Nevada County, our aim extends to eliminating poverty in California, Norway, Sweden, and Finland by the year 2040.
About Nevada County Community Foundation
