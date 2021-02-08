Elks to host Mexican-themed fundraiser

The Nevada City Elks Lodge #518 will host its first event since the coronavirus shut the club down in March of 2020. On Feb. 24 community members can enjoy authentic Mexican dinners prepared by the Nevada County-based Angulo family. Meals are for pick up only at the Nevada City Elks Lodge #518, located at 518 State Highway 49 (between Juvenile Hall and the Rood Government Center) in Nevada City. Masks and social distancing is required.

Each $12 “to go” prepaid dinner includes chile verde, beans, rice, chile relleno casserole and tortillas. Meals must be prepaid and reserved in advance. Call Candy at 530-460-9826 between 10 a.m. and noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays before the reservation deadline of Feb. 19. Those paying with a credit card, will be a 3% processing fee. To mail a check, make it payable to Elks Lodge #518 and mail it to P.O. Box 611, Nevada City, CA 95959. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward local charities.