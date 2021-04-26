Elks Thursday lunches

As part of their ongoing fundraising, Bistro 538 at Grass Valley Elks is serving up Thursday drive-thru lunches from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for $15 per meal.

April 29: Honey Pork Loin, Savory Mushroom Couscous, Baked Parmesan Zucchini, Garlic Bread, and White Cake with Pecan Caramel.

May 2: Homemade Baked Turkey Wrap with Pear & Cranberry Chutney, Potato Salad, and Vanilla Cake with Fresh Fruit Topping.

May 13: Homemade Southwestern Chicken Wrap, Macaroni Salad, & Chocolate Cake with Creamy Chocolate Topping.

May 20: BLT Wrap, Waldorf Salad, & Vanilla Cake with Fresh Banana Topping.

May 27: Homemade Crispy Chicken Wrap with Sesame Dressing, Potato Salad, Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Ganache.

Bistro 538 is located in downtown Grass Valley through the Bank of America parking lot off S. Church St. The Elks is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds help fund a variety of Nevada County programs. Reservations are required by calling 530-205-0470 or emailing Bistro538@grassvalleyelks.org . For more information, visit Bistro538.org.