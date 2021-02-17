Elks serving drive-thru tri-tip lunch
Want a break from menu planning? Let chef Jamal Walker do the cooking. The Grass Valley Elks’ Bistro 538 ON-THE-GO is serving a homemade lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today. Back by popular demand, this week’s menu includes tri-tip and gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, and garlic bread for $15. Reserve meals at 530-205-0470. Quantities are limited, as meals have been selling out. The drive-thru is located in downtown Grass Valley through the Bank of America parking lot off S. Church St. For more information, visit http://www.Bistro538.org. Proceeds go toward a variety of Nevada County nonprofits.
