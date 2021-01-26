Elks serve up drive-thru meals Thursday
As part of their drive-thru meal service known as Bistro 538, the Grass Valley Elks is now serving homemade comfort food from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Proceeds go toward Nevada County charity organizations. Chef Jamal Walker, formerly of Summer Thymes Bakery & Deli, has brought his expertise to serve fresh, hot and hearty lunch meals. This Thursday’s menu includes creamy chicken corn chowder, French bread and a chocolate chip cookie. Meals are $12, with bottled water or 21 oz. fountain drinks available for $2 (Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mist Twist Lemon Lime, Tropicana Lemonade, Root Beer, Dr Pepper, or Mountain Dew). The drive-thru is located on the south side of the Grass Valley Elks building (109 S. School St.) in the downstairs area. Access is gained through the Bank of America parking lot from S. Church St. Follow the signs up the alley to the “OPEN” sign and double red door. Meals are first-come, first-served unless reserved in advance by calling 530-205-0470 or emailing Bistro538@grassvalleyelks.org. Please provide name, phone number, and number of meals. For more information, visit http://www.Bistro538.org.
