Elks offer Friday night dinner
The Grass Valley Elks Friday evening take-out or dine-in fundraiser dinners take place every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Elks Bistro 538 is located in downtown Grass Valley through the Bank of America parking lot off S. Church St. The Elks is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds help to fund a variety of programs for Nevada County residents.
Please be our guest this Friday, July 30, for a hearty Wild Caught Shrimp and Avocado Salad, polenta wedges, and garlic bread for $20 (tax included). Friday outside dining or take-out dinners are available by calling 530-205-0470 or emailing bistro538@grassvalleyelks.org for advanced reservations. The Bistro is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Dinners are served beginning at 5 p.m. International Jazz Harpist Motoshi Kosako will be performing this week. Visit Bistro538.org for upcoming dinners and entertainment.
