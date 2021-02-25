 Elks give to Hospitality House vets | TheUnion.com
Elks give to Hospitality House vets

The Grass Valley Elks Lodge gave away another $1,000 grant Wednesday, this time to Hospitality House’s Homeless Veterans Housing Program. The program has helped serve 45 homeless Veterans in 2020. Service highlights include shelter, meals, outreach support, and assistance getting into permanent housing. “The Grass Valley Elks support of the Homeless Veterans Housing Program gives veterans not only an opportunity to receive emergency shelter and related services at Hospitality House, but an opportunity to rapidly reach permanent, supportive housing,“ Hospitality House Development Director Ashley Quadros said.
