Elks Bistro serves tri-tip for last lunch of the season

This Thursday, the Grass Valley Elks will be serving tri-tip and gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, garlic bread and cake for $15 (tax included). Reservations can be made by calling 530-205-0470 or emailing bistro538@grassvalleyelks.org . Orders should be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Friday night dinners continue as usual. On June 18, the menu will include braised beef, homestyle potatoes, mixed vegetable medley, Caesar salad with homemade croutons and dressing, and San Francisco style cornbread for $20 (tax included). Friday outside dining or take-out dinners will be available by calling 530-205-0470 for advanced reservations. The Bistro is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Dinners are served beginning at 5 p.m. International Jazz Harpist, Motoshi Kosako, will be performing this week. Bistro 538 is located on the side of the Elks building through the Bank of America parking lot from S. Church St. The Elks is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds from fundraisers go to help our local charities.