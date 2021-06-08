Elks Bistro lunches to take summer break, dinners continue

The Grass Valley Elks will be serving two more drive-thru lunch meals before taking a summer break. Thursday’s lunch will include pork loin with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, garlic bread and cake. The final lunch on June 17 meal will include tri-tip with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, garlic bread and cake. Lunches are $15 (tax included). Reservations can be made by calling 530-205-0470 or emailing bistro538@grassvalleyelks.org . Orders should be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Friday night dinners will continue. On June 11, Bistro 538 will be serving fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, Jamal’s famous southern greens, Caesar salad with homemade croutons and dressing, and a dinner roll for $20 (tax included). Friday outside dining or take-out dinners will be available by calling 530-205-0470 for advanced reservations. The Bistro is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Dinners are served beginning at 5 p.m. Karen Woerner will be performing live music. Bistro 538 is located on the side of the Elks building through the Bank of America parking lot from S. Church St. The Elks is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds from fundraisers go to help local charities.