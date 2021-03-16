Elks Bistro fundraisers serve up lasagna, pork tenderloin
Chef Jamal Walker will be serving up lasagna, garlic bread and chocolate cake with raspberry sauce for $15 at the Grass Valley Elks Bistro 538 drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Outdoor dining in the garden from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday will include pork tenderloin, gravy, potatoes, asparagus and dessert for $18. George Souza, Nevada’s music ambassador, will perform live. Make reservations now for one or both dates by calling 530-205-0470. Bistro 538 is located in downtown Grass Valley through the Bank of America parking lot off S. Church St. For more information, visit the website at http://www.Bistro538.org. The Elks is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds help to fund a variety of programs for Nevada County residents in need.
