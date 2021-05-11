Elks Bistro 538 serves up tri-tip dinner available for outside dining or drive-thru

Grass Valley Elks Lodge member Stephanie Hammond, center, recently delivered lunch to the Rough and Ready Fire Department as a gift from the service club.



On Friday, Grass Valley Elk’s Bistro 538 will be serving dinner of “Tri-Tip with Au Jus,” baked potato, broccoli with cheese sauce, Caesar salad with homemade croutons and dressing, and garlic bread for $20 (tax included). Friday outside dining or take-out dinners will be available by calling 530-204-0470 for advanced reservations. Motoshi Kosako (jazz harpist) will be performing for the evening. The last time Motoshi played at Bistro 538, seating was sold out. The Bistro is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Dinners are served beginning at 5 p.m. Bistro 538 is located on the side of the Elks building through the Bank of America parking lot from S. Church St. in Grass Valley.

Drive-thru lunch menu on Thursday will include Southwestern chicken wrap, macaroni salad, and chocolate cake with creamy chocolate topping. Orders should be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 530-204-0470 or emailing bistro538@grassvalleyelks.org . The Elks is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds from the fundraisers will go toward local charities.