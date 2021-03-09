Elks Bistro 538 adds outside dining along with drive-thru
A gourmet lunch of coconut chicken curry, steamed rice and vanilla cake with lemon glaze will be served by the Grass Valley Elks Bistro 538 ON-THE-GO from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. For $15 a plate, chef Jamal Walker is serving this meal, which is frequently requested for catered events. Reserve meals at 530-205-0470. The Drive-Thru is located in downtown Grass Valley through the Bank of America parking lot off S. Church St. For more information, visit the website at http://www.Bistro538.org.
Additionally, a grand opening of the Bistro 538 Garden at the Grass Valley Elks Lodge is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. on March 19. Local craft beer from the Nevada County Brewing Company and music performed by George Souza will be featured. Going forward, the Grass Valley Elks will offer outside dining every Friday evening in addition to weekly drive-thru Thursday lunches. Jamal Walker, a proud Elk and head chef at Bistro 538, will be serving up the food. The Grass Valley Elks has been serving the community and its members since 1900. Call 530-205-0470 to make reservations. Seating is extremely limited. The Bistro 538 Garden is located in downtown Grass Valley through the Bank of America parking lot off S. Church St. For more information, visit the website at http://www.Bistro538.org. The Elks is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds help to fund a variety of programs for Nevada County residents.
