Education grants available to help girls and women
The Nevada County Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is now seeking grant proposals for educational projects that primarily benefit girls and women. The group is geared toward helping individuals and organizations in western Nevada County. Grant applications are available by contacting ajshulse@gmail.com or by downloading from http://www.nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net. Completed applications are due by April 1, 2021. Successful recipients will be notified by May 1, 2021 for funding available after June 1, 2021.
