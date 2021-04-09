 Drive-up food distribution today | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Drive-up food distribution today

Community Community |

Submitted by Beth Griffin

 

Sierra Presbyterian Church will be hosting a drive-up USDA food distribution from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in their parking lot. The free boxes of food are available to anyone in need. Cars should enter from the Robinson Gas entrance and volunteers are asked to park at the Historical Society Building. Those interested in volunteering can call or text Melisa at 530-277-1460. Pictured, volunteers help with last Saturday’s distribution, where 1,296 boxes of food were distributed.

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more