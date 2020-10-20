Drive-thru spaghetti fundraiser for caregivers in Penn Valley
The 13th Annual Spaghetti Dinner Drive-thru Fundraiser will benefit at-home caregivers who are in need of support. The event is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Penn Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church, located at 17645 Penn Valley Dr. in Penn Valley. Proceeds will go to two Nevada County nonprofits — the Helping Hands Adult Day Program and One Source Empowering Caregivers. The menu will include spaghetti with an option of meat or vegetarian marinara sauce (mild or spicy), garlic bread, salad and dessert. Gluten free options are also available. The price is $10 for adults and $5 for kids (smaller portion). Meals can be paid for at the event via cash, checks or debit. Additionally, raffle tickets will be sold for $1 per ticket or $20 for a packet of 30. Outdoor dining tables will be available for families, as well live entertainment. For a $1 donation, the band will take song requests. For more information, visit http://www.NCHelpingHands.org and http://www.EmpoweringCaregivers.org.
