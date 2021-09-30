Drive-thru spaghetti dinner fundraiser to support at-home caregivers
On Sunday, Oct. 7, from 3 to 6 p.m., Helping Hands Caregiver Resource Center and One Source Empowering Caregivers will be hosting a drive-thru spaghetti dinner fundraiser. The event will take place at 17645 Penn Valley Drive. An adult meal is $10 and a kids meal (or smaller portion) is $5. The dinner includes spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and a dessert. Gluten free options are available. There will be a raffle, bake sale and live music.
Help support the nonprofits Helping Hands Caregiver Resource Center and One Source Empowering Caregivers in providing essential tools for full time at home caregivers in Nevada County.
