Drive-thru luncheon for veterans happening Saturday
A drive-thru luncheon for local Veterans and their friends and family is set for Saturday, Feb. 6, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Veterans’ Building in Grass Valley.
The event is being presented by the American Legion Post 130 and supported by Marine Corp league; Vietnam Veterans of America; Welcome Home Vets; Daughters of the American Revolution; Stand Down; Veterans of Foreign Wars; Legion Auxiliary; and Nevada County Veterans Services.
The lunch will include chicken marsala over rice, carrots, green salad and peach cobbler for dessert.
The cost per person is $10. Reservations can be made by calling 530-575-7002
COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at the drive-thru event.
