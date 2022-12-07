facebook tracking pixel Downtown Grass Valley to be ‘warmth bombed’ Saturday | TheUnion.com
Downtown Grass Valley to be ‘warmth bombed’ Saturday

The annual "warmth bombing" of downtown Grass Valley by Nevada County Random Acts of Warmth, happened on Friday morning, December 7. NCRAOW is a small, casually organized, anonymous group of Nevada County peeps who leave (mostly hand knitted) scarves and hats in random public places as gifts to the community. We’ll distribute more than 50 items this year, primarily on Mill Street and on Main Street, between South Church and South Auburn. These are given in the spirit of the many holidays celebrated at this time of year and are intended to be taken by anyone who can use them. One such knitted hat sits on a bench in front of the Bret Harte Retirement Home during a previous event with the words, "This has your name on it" #RandomActsOfWamth, attached to it.
Photo: Elias Funez file photo

The seventh annual “warmth bombing” of downtown Grass Valley by Nevada County Random Acts of Warmth (NCRAOW) will happen early Saturday morning, Dec. 10 (provided it isn’t raining).

NCRAOW is a loosely structured, mostly anonymous group of individuals who leave warm scarves and hats in random public places as a gift to the community.

The items are intended to be taken by anyone who can use them. Most of them will be left in the area bordered by Mill, Main, South Church, and South Auburn streets.

This event is not announced beforehand and doesn’t always happen on the same date in December—rather, it’s stealth and unexpected.

Anonymous

Grass Valley

A random act of warmth is left on a bench in downtown Grass Valley intended for anyone that will use it during a previous Warmth Bombing.
Photo: Elias Funez file photo

 

