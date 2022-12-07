Downtown Grass Valley to be ‘warmth bombed’ Saturday
The seventh annual “warmth bombing” of downtown Grass Valley by Nevada County Random Acts of Warmth (NCRAOW) will happen early Saturday morning, Dec. 10 (provided it isn’t raining).
NCRAOW is a loosely structured, mostly anonymous group of individuals who leave warm scarves and hats in random public places as a gift to the community.
The items are intended to be taken by anyone who can use them. Most of them will be left in the area bordered by Mill, Main, South Church, and South Auburn streets.
This event is not announced beforehand and doesn’t always happen on the same date in December—rather, it’s stealth and unexpected.
Anonymous
Grass Valley
