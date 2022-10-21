Domestic violence in our community and how to help

Every October, Community Beyond Violence (CBV) joins with advocates, survivors and supporters across the nation to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM).

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. Sadly, these statistics are much higher for people of color, people with disabilities and the LGBTQIA+ community. If almost one third of the population experiences domestic violence or sexual assault, everyone knows someone who has experienced it.

Our goal for this initiative is to start a coordinated conversation on a community level about domestic violence and how we can all contribute to changing the narrative on this overshadowed, but fundamental topic, then build on that conversation to raise awareness, increase donations and volunteer efforts, and deepen community engagement by connecting our work nationwide.

In 2021 in Western Nevada County:

*CBV served 618 survivors of domestic violence

*Nevada County Sheriff’s Department received 176 calls for domestic violence service

*Grass Valley Police Department received 94 domestic violence calls

These numbers, as large as they are, only paint a piece of the picture of how prevalent it is in our community because they only include the cases that were actually reported by someone.

At Community Beyond Violence, we offer free, safe, confidential and non-discriminatory services for those experiencing domestic violence. Emergency food, transportation, clothing and shelter are available, as well as crisis counseling, safety planning, legal advocacy and accompaniment, support groups, and much more.

Everyone deserves safe, healthy, and respectful relationships. This month, let’s go beyond raising awareness about how often domestic violence occurs, and raise awareness of how we can prevent domestic violence. We can all do something to prevent domestic violence, whether that’s modeling healthy relationships, recognizing signs of unhealthy relationships, or learning how to support someone. Here is how you can help the efforts this month:

Share information on social media. A quick action we can all take now is sharing information about resources on social media so people know where they can turn to for support. Those experiencing domestic violence can contact us at (530) 272-3467 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7 at TheHotline.org or 1.800.799.SAFE (7233). Use the hashtag #Every1KnowsSome1 or #DVAM2022. Visit CBV’s facebook page to easily share the posts we have created for you.

Share your story. We are honoring survivors by offering an opportunity for you to share your story of experience with violence. Sharing your story could be a step in your own self-healing or it could be a story of your journey from abuse to empowerment. Or maybe you find yourself still in an unhealthy relationship and just need to share it somehow, some way, with someone. We invite you to share with us your story, whether it’s a short couple lines or a whole novel. We are here to listen. The first 150 submissions will receive a free CBV Tote Bag! Submit your story online at http://www.CBV.org/mystory .

Violence grows in communities where it is accepted. By using your platforms, it shows others that violence isn’t acceptable and that we can all act by raising awareness about domestic violence, supporting survivors, and building healthy relationships.

CBV is committed to promoting healthy relationships across the broad spectrum of our community to prevent and reduce domestic violence and sexual assault. If you or someone you know is experiencing an unhealthy relationship, there is help, there is hope. Free and confidential help is available 24/7 by calling 530-272-3467. If you’d like to give toward these efforts by making a tax-deductible donation or volunteering your time or expertise, please connect with us at http://www.CBV.org .