Dog adopt-a-thon Saturday at Petco in Grass Valley

Submitted by Susan Wallace

Little Boo Boo, who was rescued from a severe hoarding situation, will be among the dogs in need of loving homes at Scooter’s Pals pet adopt-a-thon event from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at Petco. All dogs are healthy, bathed and have been fully vetted. Petco is located in the Pine Creek Shopping Center at 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. Individuals with foster dogs and Scooter’s Pals volunteers are also encouraged to attend. Various supplies, such as heart worm and flea and tick medications will be on hand for foster dogs. Those in need of collars, food and beds, etc. for foster dogs can call Susan Wallace ahead of time at 530-350-2099. Scooter’s Pals is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization. For more information, visit http://www.scooterspals.org.