Oct. 29 marks the first Diwali Festival at the Madelyn Helling Library from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Gene Albaugh Community Room. The public is invited to come to the library to make a gift, pop a cracker or snack on some sweets.

Diwali is the festival of lights mostly celebrated in India. Normally, the festival lasts five days and the third day is when the most significant celebrations take place. Rituals of the festival include lighting of Diyas and candles all around the house, worshipping the Laxmi Ganesha to summon health and wealth and bursting crackers.

For more information, visit the Events Calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.