Dine out for wildlife

Submitted by Karen Koskey

 

Chester the Great-Horned Owl invites you to The Northridge in Penn Valley as they host a benefit for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release (WR&R) from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The Northridge will donate 20% of the evening’s proceeds to benefit the work of WR&R, which is a Nevada County-based organization that cares for injured and orphaned native wildlife. The nonprofit’s goal is to release healthy animals and birds back into their natural environment. All proceeds from this event will go directly to the care and feeding of their rescued wildlife. Also attending this event will be some of the organization’s better know “wildlife ambassadors,” such as hawks, owls, a crow, and possible a few snakes (please wear your mask when meeting the ambassadors). For more information, call Karen Koskey at 530-388-8525, or email kkosk6565@gmail.com.
Photo courtesy of Karen Koskey.

